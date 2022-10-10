Work with greater alacrity to lock in a programme with IMF – Mahama urges gov’t

Former Ghana President, John Dramai Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has bemoaned the worsening economic hardship in the country.

In a post on social media, the 2020 presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has charged the government to push and secure an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a support programme as soon as possible.

“Distressing! Every passing day makes our economic situation worse. Gov’t must work with greater alacrity to lock in a programme with the Fund in order to create a more predictable economic outlook,” John Dramani Mahama has posted on his Twitter page.

The economic situation of the country has become dire in the last few months with skyrocketing inflation and a poor cedi performance [depreciation] making matters worst.

Since July, the government has been in talks with the IMF for a support programme but no agreement has been reached yet.

The state is however confident that a deal will be struck before the close of the year.