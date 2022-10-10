State institutions must be accountable, serve the people well to address many of our problems – Mahama

Former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama has stressed that it is important for state institutions to serve the people and avail themselves to be accountable.

According to him, this is a sure way to address the systematic problems of Ghana and other African countries as well.

“Absolute accountability, not just by government but by the institutions of state in service to the people and not themselves, will go a long way to remedy many of the systemic problems that affect our African people,” John Dramani Mahama has posted on his Twitter page

According to the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), African countries need to adopt moral uprightness as a guiding principle to inspire lacking development and progress.

The former Ghana president proposes that “In Africa, we need ethical and moral uprightness as guiding principles, and a stoic fidelity to the truth and to do right by our people above all other considerations.”

For several decades, Ghana and many other countries on the continent have lacked development, leaving the people to suffer dire economic hardships.

Although various efforts have been pursued by different governments in Ghana, hardship persists.

Systematic failure which continues to let the country down is not just in Ghana but is seen in almost every other African country.