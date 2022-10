Ghanaian reggae musician and a radio presenter Blakk Rasta has joined Media General, operators of TV3, 3FM, Akoma FM, Connect FM, Onua TV and Onua FM.

This was announced by the management of Media General on Monday October 10.

The management welcomed him saying ” We’re happy to have you join us.”

Blakk Rasta is known for the song “Barack Obama” sung in honor of the 44th U.S President. He was honored at a special dinner with President Obama on 11 July 2010.

—3news.com