Let's strive to instil confidence, encourage citizens to seek legal redress at all times — Chief Justice to Judiciary

Amidst frequent criticisms of the judiciary by many Ghanaians, notably the former President, John Dramani Mahama, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has solemnly called on the judiciary to redeem its fading image.

He told the judiciary to work effectively to restore trust for Ghanaians to always run to them whenever there are issues.

Justice Anin-Yeboah advised the judges to be of good behaviour and treat all court users respectfully to encourage them to seek legal redress at all times.

Speaking at the first Quadrennial Delegates’ Congress of the Senior Staff Association of the Judicial Service of Ghana in Kumasi on the theme "Promoting Efficiency in Justice Delivery: The Role of Staff and Management," the Chief Justice reminded the judges that without the court users, their services would be of no importance.

“It behoves on us to change the narrative and improve on the perception and encourage them to seek legal redress instead of resorting to taking the law into their own hands. I encourage you to be of good behaviour and treat all court users with utmost respect, they are the reason why we exist and we must endeavour to create a conducive environment, especially in the court,” he said.

According to the Chief Justice, the management of the Association is determined to build a respectable judicial system devoid of mistakes to ensure proper justice delivery by introducing good IT solutions in the various law courts.

“Management is determined to build a trustworthy and robust institution, as can be clearly guided by the initiatives underway. We cannot enhance our efficiency in the justice system without the application of ICT solutions with specific focus of the courts in particular. Staff must ensure that these interventions work because we must be abreast with what is going on in other jurisdictions,” he stated.