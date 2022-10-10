Africa needs absolute universal accountability to solve its problems — Mahama

For the African continent to develop and solve every systemic issue, the 2020 presidential candidate of the main opposition party, NDC, John Dramani Mahama has suggested effective ways to achieve that goal.

He proposed that the African continent make absolute accountability to the people a habit at all levels.

In a social media post seen by Modernghana News, the former President stated that doing so will restore confidence while resolving issues confronting systems in various African environments.

“Absolute accountability, not just by government but by the institutions of state in service to the people and not themselves, will go a long way to remedy many of the systemic problems that affect our African people,” he wrote.

In furtherance, Mr. Mahama stated that Africa must adopt ethical and moral values and make them guiding principles.

He noted that it must be committed to actuality without any consideration and bias.

“In Africa, we need ethical and moral uprightness as guiding principles, and a stoic fidelity to the truth and to do right by our people above all other considerations,” his post concluded.