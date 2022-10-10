Don't rein terror on people, you exist to serve — Mahama tackles Judiciary, EC, Police and Media

Former President, John Dramani Mahama is urging the country's various agencies to provide services in the best interests of all Ghanaians.

He said the Judiciary, Police Service, Electoral Commission, and the Media exist to serve the people.

In a social media post, the former President admonished the judiciary to be impartial and conduct thorough investigations on issues to provide good and impartial judgement.

The 2020 NDC Presidential candidate urged police to protect Ghanaians rather than inflict anguish on them.

“A judiciary owes it a duty to deliver impartial justice to the people; an Ombudsman owes a duty of care to the people to investigate all issues of malfeasance; a police force should exist to serve the people and not rein terror on them,” portion of his post reads.

The former President also admonished the Electoral Commission not to do the bidding of the current government to disenfranchise citizens.

He urged the EC to be fair and give every citizen the right to vote and be voted for in an election.

Mr. Mahama told the media, which is considered the fourth estate of the land, to be fair and keep the government on its toes.

“An electoral commission owes a sacred duty of care to the people by ensuring they are included in the electoral process & not excluded in the interest of the incumbent admin; an independent media owes it to the people to not only report facts without bias, but to hold the govt of the day accountable,” Mr. Mahama’s post concluded.