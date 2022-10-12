Where're the rooftop shouting press who're seeing 1V1D turned digging potholes, free SHS students eating water as soup etc — Adongo

The Member of Parliament for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency Mr. Isacc Adongo has taken a swipe at the once critical media for their stoning silence over happenings under the Akufo-Addo's government.

He said the media is treating Akufo-Addo's government with kids' gloves, unlike the erstwhile Mahama administration where the media was critical of every issue.

Addressing TEIN members at the students of Bolgatanga Midwifery Training College on Saturday, October 1, 2022, he stated, “Am happy the press is here. If the NDC was in power and for 3years we did not provide our children with textbooks, you would have been all over the rooftop shouting.

“If the NDC was in power and we said One Village One Dam and we ended up digging potholes as dams, you would have been shouting. If the NDC was in power and say Free SHS and our children are running a traffic light, you would have been complaining.

“If the NDC was in power and our children could not eat food in schools and they were eating water for soup as a school feeding programme, you would have been shouting. If the NDC was in power, and say the year of roads and we came and commission a traffic light in the intercession of the hospital road, you would have complained.

“If the NDC was in power, and John Dramani Mahama had abandoned the national carrier and used a private jet, you would have complained. If the NDC was in power, and we went to the IMF not just to seek support but to restructure our debt and collapse the financial system, you would have complained. If the NDC was in power, and the dollar was now been sold at Ghc11 you would have called John Mahama the most incompetent.

“If the NDC was in power and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had gone into hiding, you would have been calling him to take the front seat and insult John Dramani Mahama. Today, where is the press? Today, where is the wisdom that you had?

Mr Adongo continued, “If the NDC was in power, and your President was hiring a private jet to the Caribbean where they hide money and corruption was eating our country, you would have said John Mahama is laundering money in the Caribbeans but you have a country leading with corruption where you are losing almost Ghc 10billion a year and you are not worried that your president chattered a flight to the Caribbeans.

“I am not saying he launders money there but is a possibility because nobody sits in that private jet. If John Mahama was in power you would have known that people steal Ghc 10billion a year they cannot put them in a room, they must convert them into a dollar and the dollar will collapse the cedis.

“Corruption is the biggest problem of the cedi, not export. Because the government officials who are stealing our money are competing with the economy to buy the dollar for safe keeping and that is where we are.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have our destinies in our own hands, and if there is anybody that on any day will wake me up to testify as the one to lead Ghana to the promised land it is none other than his Excellency John Dramani Mahama.”