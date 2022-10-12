Compare me to Prof. Kwesi Botchwey, Seth Terkper not Bawumia; 'Tufiakwa!'– Isaac Adongo fumes over 'Bolga Bawumia' introduction

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Constituency Isaac Adongo who was billed to address fresh students of Bolgatanga Midwifery Training College fumes over the manner and way he was introduced at the event.

The NDC Regional Women Organiser at the event on Saturday, October 1, 2022 introduced the lawmaker as "Bolgatanga Bawumia."

Mr Adongo immediately jumped from his seat to express his displeasure.

Mr. Adongo made the pronouncement when he was addressing fresh students of Bolgatanga Midwifery Training College on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

He said “My good sister who is our Regional Women’s Organizer introduced me as the Bolgatanga Bawumia. Tufiakwa!.

"It is a ridicule and a stigma to associate me with Bawumia. Never!”

The lawmaker added, "I am a better version of the integrity of confidence and intelligence than Bawumia. If you want to compare me, compare me to Prof. Kwesi Botchwey, compare me to Seth Terkper, compare to Kwame Peprah and I will stand and salute you.”

Mr Adongo cautioned that he will take serious offence at anyone who compares him to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. “If you compare me to Bawumia, I will take offence because that is a relegation of who I am, am far better than that”.