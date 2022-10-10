Akim Swedru MP reward teachers

Member of Parliament (MP)for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko has instituted a Teacher’s Award Scheme to motivate teachers in his constituency to continue with their tireless and selfless service in the provision of quality education.

The MP indicated that the Awards Scheme was inspired by the outstanding sacrifices teachers in his constituency make each day, stressing: “I am personally aware of the various challenges faced by our teachers and I believe that the institution of this award scheme will boost their morale, enhance their output and in the end enrich education in the Municipality.”

He noted that his priority is to change the education narrative in Akim Swedru.

Since becoming the MP, Kennedy Osei Nyarko has engaged the various stakeholders of education in the Akim Swedru municipality on challenges associated with the delivery of quality education.

Speaking at the Awards Scheme at the Akim Swedru Senior High School Conference Hall on 9th October 2022, the MP added that the awards scheme is to help sustain the gains Akim Swedru has made in the provision of education.

The gesture, he noted is part of "interventions to improve teaching and learning in our hard-to-reach consistency."