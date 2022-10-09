Nana Agradaa arrested for money-doubling scam

09.10.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

The one-time money-doubling queen has been arrested after allegedly scamming some members of Heaven Way Church in Weija, a church she reportedly established.

“The Police have arrested Patricia Asiedua alias Nana Agradaa following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public,” a statement by the Ghana Police Service has said.

According to the Police Service, Nana Agradaa is currently in custody assisting with investigations.

The police are urging anyone who is a victim of the alleged money-doubling scam to report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation.

While investigations continue, the Police have urged everyone, especially those who might have been affected to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands.