Don't 'attack' Nana Agradaa, we're handling money doubling scam allegation — Police tell victims

The Police have asked victims of the alleged money doubling scam allegedly perpetuated by the Founder of Heaven Way Church in Weija at Accra, Patricia Asiedua formerly known as Nana Agradaa, not to take the laws into their own hands.

The Police asked them to remain calm while investigation continues into the matter.

Scores of church members were captured in video that circulated on social media explaining how they were allegedly duped.

One of them indicated that about 5000 church members were victims of the action.

The Police announced in a statement on Sunday October 9 that investigations have commenced into this matter.

“We would like to urge anyone with information that can assist the investigation to report to the Accra Regional Police Command at Accra Central close to the COCOBOD building.”

—3news.com|Ghana