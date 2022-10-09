Police investigate Nana Agradaa after allegedly taking money-doubling scam to church

09.10.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has issued a statement on the alleged money-doubling scam involving Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

According to the police, investigations have commenced to ascertain the truth behind the allegations.

This comes on the back of the viral videos circulating on social media where church members of Nana Agradaa’s Heaven Way Church in Weija are seen cursing her for scamming them.

Some are seen in the video crying that they have been scammed of huge sums of money by the born-again Nana Agradaa.

After citing the viral videos, the Police have commenced investigations into the allegation.

“The Police have commenced investigation into alleged money doubling scam allegedly perpetrated against some members of the Heaven Way Church in Weija, Accra, by the founder of the church Patricia Asiedua.

“The investigation was initiated following reports that have come to the attention of the Police on the matter,” a police statement has said.

The Police are calling on anyone with information that can assist the investigation to report to the Accra Regional Police Command at Accra Central close to the COCOBOD building.

“While investigation continues, we urge everyone, especially those who might have been affected to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands,” the police statement concludes.