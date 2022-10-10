Govt's LEAP grant changing lives

From left, is Emmanuelle Osae, in the middle is Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, her immediate left is Gifty Kwakye and other officials

Emmanuelle Osae, is a 21-year-old petty trader and a mother of two, a beneficiary of government's Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) who hawks boiled eggs.

She lives at Obo Adaka, a rural community in Akwapim South in the Eastern Region.

According to Emmanuelle, her business started with the first grant received from government through the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP).

She said, the egg business has changed her worsening economic situation, and she is now able to cater for her kids.

The Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) is an initiative of the Government of Ghana to support pro-poor and the vulnerable in society.

Government has released GHS54.7 million to be disbursed to LEAP beneficiaries for two cycles across the country.

About GHS1.7million of the population are currently enrolled on the LEAP grant across the country, according to Minister, Hon Cecilia Abena Dapaah, caretaker of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP).

At Obo Adakaa, a rural community, about 90 beneficiaries received their grants for the two cycles.

Some received GHS120, others GHS76, GHS152 and GHS228.

During a monitoring exercise by caretaker Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah and the team on Wednesday 5, October, Emmanuelle said the father of the children is not taking responsibility for the kids and she has to work to support herself and the children.

Although the amount appears scanty, Emmanuelle said, it has improved her economic situation.

Another beneficiary, Gifty Kwakye, a mother of five who sells porridge said, she started her business with the grant and that has really helped her.

"For this money, my economic situation would have worsened. The father of the children is no more with us and does not support us, but for government I and my children would have been extremely vulnerable. The grant has really helped me a lot and I'm grateful to government," she stated.

Gifty Kwakye was enrolled onto the programme three years ago and has since been benefiting.

She however appealed to government to increase the amount to enable her cater for the five children.

"Some of my children are currently out of school. The amount given to me today GHS120 would be used to settle part payment of GHS150 educational bills of one of the children currently in JHS 1. GHS70 will be used to settle part payment for another child in primary three owing GHS100. Then am left with another child in KG, to cater for so the remaining two are home, so I'm appealing to government to increase the amount to enable the rest have access to education," she stated.

For the two cycles, Gifty Kwakye received an amount of GHS200.

Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah in an interview said, in spite of government's financial constraints, it is committed to ensuring the betterment of the vulnerable in society.

She advised beneficiaries to utilize the grants sustainably.

She urged persons who received monies on behalf of the aged to present the exact amount as given by government.

According to her, the monitoring exercise is to witness the payment of the LEAP grant.

Colson Akambise, Head of Communications for LEAP at the ministry said his outfit has a monitoring mechanism such as the post payment monitoring system, working with focal persons and collaborating with community members and Assembly members to ensure actual beneficiaries receive the grants.

According to him, research has proven that the grant has promoted the reintegration of the vulnerable and neglected into society.

He added that however, politicization and misinformation about undeserving people being enrolled on the programme has been a challenge.

He explained that in cases where a beneficiary is incapacitated the family nominates another person to receive the grant on behalf of the beneficiary.

Assemblyman for Obo Adakaa Hon. Alex Afriyie on his part said the introduction of LEAP in the community has helped tremendously in poverty eradication in Obo Adakaa electoral area.

He said, prior to the grant feeding was a serious economic challenge to some families but that has changed.

He added that the grant has helped many children to go back to school and minimized child labour in the area.