Information on E-Blocks provided by GETFund are lies; they cannot be trusted – Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has urged the public to treat data on E-Blocks provided by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) with contempt.

In a release by GETFund on its Facebook page on Friday, it stressed that it had become necessary for it to provide clarifications on the construction and completion of E-Blocks since 2014 after citing a misleading post from Sammy Gyamfi.

This was after a post by the NDC National Communications Officer on October 2 said that the erstwhile Mahama administration started 124 E-Blocks and completed 50 between 2014 and 2016 before leaving office.

But reacting to that post, GETFund said in its release that only a total of 29 E-Blocks were completed during the period.

It explained that 22 of the blocks were GEFTFund-funded while seven were funded by the World Bank.

Having cited the information put out by GETFund, Sammy Gyamfi has taken to his social media to describe it as a lie.

According to him, GETFund cannot be trusted to speak the truth on matters when it is headed by a partisan appointee of the sitting president.

“Treat the lies put out by the GETFUND secretariat about the number of E-Blocks completed by the NDC/Mahama government with utmost contempt. An institution headed by a partisan appointee of President Akufo-Addo cannot be relied upon to say the truth about the legacy of the NDC,” Sammy Gyamfi said in a post on his Twitter page.