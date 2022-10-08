Truck driver granted GHC50,000 bail over Bruni-Mud gun possession

A 30-year-old truck driver who was arrested with a Bruni-Mud 84 foreign pistol has been granted a GHC50,000.00 bail by an Accra Circuit Court for possessing the gun without authority.

The Court presided over by Ms Adelaide Abui Keddy, ordered that two persons stand as sureties for him.

Patrick Laweh Odonkor pleaded guilty with an explanation to possession of a firearm and ammunition without authority but his plea was changed to not guilty after his explanation.

The accused person explained that the gun was not for him and that he was sending it to its owner in Kumasi when he was arrested.

Odonkor was asked to come back to the Court on October 24, 2022, whilst the prosecution was told to file disclosures within 14 days.

Police Chief Inspector Maxwell Ayim giving the facts, said Chief Inspector Alfred Tofa, the complainant was a member of the Highway Patrol Unit of the Ghana Police Headquarters, Accra.

He said on September 16, 2022, at about 0200 hours, the complainant was in charge of a team of men performing duty on the Accra-Anyinam Highway when a commercial Toyota Hiace bus with the registration number GS 7793-21 arrived with passengers on board.

The Court heard that the complainant and his team in conducting a search on the occupants of the bus by way of preventing crime, found the accused person holding a black polythene bag containing one Bruni-Mud 84 foreign pistol.

Chief Inspector Ayim said during interrogation, the accused person told the Police that, the pistol was for his friend, one name Ebenezer Kwame Oteng, who allegedly left it in his room and had asked him (the accused) to bring it to him in Kumasi.

The prosecution said the accused led the Police to Kumasi but the said Oteng was not found.

GNA