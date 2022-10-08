We can’t throw our laws to the dogs; IGP must immediately move in to stop Akonta Mining – Martin Kpebu

Private Legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu is urging the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to go after Akonta Mining and halt its activities.

The Mining company reportedly owned by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi was recently ordered to stop mining in a reserved forest

The Minerals Commission last Tuesday affirmed that Akonta Mining Limited has neither a mining lease nor mineral right and permit to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

A report by Joy News has revealed that Akonta Mining nicodemusly sneaked backed into the Forest.

“We have scouts that are sending us regular updates and Akonta Mining is still there. They broke the barriers and entered the forests three days ago,” Joy News reporter Erastus Asare Donkor disclosed on the News File programme on Saturday.

Speaking on the same platform, Lawyer Martin Kpebu urged the IGP to take action and move in to stop Akonta Mining.

He said although there is no problem with mining, illegal mining must be dealt with as a matter of urgency.

“IGP should move in and haul Akonta Mining in. This is so shameful. We can't just throw our laws to the dogs.

“We want sustainable mining but right now, we must first take control,” Lawyer Martin Kpebu stressed.

Just last Wednesday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo held a crunch meeting with the National House of Chiefs and the MMDCEs to discuss the galamsey menace.

After calling on the Chiefs to help him fight galamsey, President Akufo-Addo warned that no MMDCE will be spared if found guilty of illegal mining.