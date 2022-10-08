Eye medication must be systematic — Ghana Optometric Association

Dr. Remi Ninkpe, President of the Ghana Optometric Association (GOA) says eye medication must be systematic to promote good vision and the optometrist’s prescription must be followed religiously to ensure that, the process does not incur additional health issues related to the eye.

Speaking on the topic: “Proper administration of eye drops,” Dr Ninkpe said it was very important to wash hands with soap and water and clean them with dry neat towels to remove every impurity before administering the drugs.

Dr. Ninkpe who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police said that it was also important to check the tip of the eye drop after removing the dropper cap to make sure it had not cracked or damaged adding that the tip must not be touched.

Dr. Ninkpe who is also an Optometrist at the Police Hospital in Accra stated at the fourth series of Ghana News Agency-Tema Regional Office and the Ghana Optometric Association fortnightly public sensitization initiative “GNA-GOA: My Eye! My Vision! Which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

The fortnight initiative is a collaborative public education advocacy campaign to promote the need for people to access eye care and also to draw attention to vision health.

The GNA-GOA: My Eyes! My Vision! The initiative also seeks to challenge the public and policymakers to focus on vision as a health issue, which forms a critical component of mankind’s wellbeing but is often neglected.

DSP Ninkpe mentioned that “one or two fingers could be placed on the face about an inch below the eye to gently pull down to create a pocket between your lower eyelid and your eyeball.

“The other hand could be used to hold the eye drop bottle, pointing the tip downward steadily.

“Hold the bottle close to your eye about an inch away, be careful not to let the dropper touch your eye or eyelashes since this can introduce bacteria and other organisms into the eye medication in the bottle”.

The Ghana Optometric Association President said the eye drop should then be squeezed into the lower lid while the hands are removed from the face.

“Try not to blink, as this can force some of the drops out of your eye before it has had a chance to be absorbed.

“To keep as much of the drop on your eye as possible, press lightly on the inner corner of your eyelid, next to your nose, a small duct that drains tear away from your eye and into your nose is located there, by pressing at this point, you close down the opening of this drainage duct, allowing the eye drop to remain on the surface of your eye longer” Dr Ninkpe added.

DSP Ninkpe noted that this technique was to minimize the funny taste one may get in your mouth after applying certain eye drops.

He advised that a clean tissue must be used to absorb and wipe away any drops that spill out of your eye and onto the eyelids as well as your face and hands must be washed with soap to clean stray eye drops.

He noted that the dropper tip must not be wiped as the process could contaminate the eye drop.

He cautioned that contact lenses wearers must remove it before using eye drop, “the only exception is if you are using eye drops that are specifically formulated to re-moisten your contact lenses or if your optometrist advised you to use the drops with your contact lenses on”.