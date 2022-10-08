NCCE targets youth to build a sense of civic education

Ms. Kathleen Addy, NCCE Chairperson explained that the commission has initiated a quiz competition to promote and sustain democracy and inculcate in the Ghanaian citizenry, the awareness of their rights and obligations, through civic education.

She said as part of its broad objectives the commission has targeted the youth to implant a sense of civic duty for national growth and development in them, create and sustain within the society the awareness of the principles and objectives of the 1992 Constitution as the fundamental law of the people of Ghana.

Ms Addy noted that the youth forms the foundation of every nation, therefore the pursuit of the NCCE to educate and encourage the youth and the public to defend the Constitution at all times, against all forms of abuse and violation.

The NCCE Chairperson stated during the 2022 NCCE Quiz competition dubbed, SMART Governor’s Challenge organized by the NCCE Ga Central Municipal Directorate for Public and Private schools in the Ga Central municipality to help students appreciate the relevance of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

She explained that the competition forms part of the NCCE Civic programme to promote active citizenship among students and enable them to participate in Ghana's sustaining democracy hence, build their civic consciousness.

" It's important for citizenry to take interest in not only studying the provision of the 1992 Constitution, but understanding their rights, and objectivity to build the country," she stated.

Whiles commending the GA Central Municipal Assembly and the Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom for their immense support, she called on other business entities to support the NCCE programme to enable them work effectively to build the youth and the public to be active and good citizens for the benefit of the country.

Ms. Mary Dagbah, NCCE Ga Central Municipal Director said the winning schools would have the opportunity to contest at the Zonal Level and hope they advance to the Regional and return with the crown to make Ga Central proud.

She encouraged the Patrons of Civic Education Clubs who prepared their children to continue the good work adding that 'We are all Winners as far as Ga Central Municipal is concerned".

Mr. Mohammed Bashiru Kamara, Municipal Chief Executive, Ga Central Municipal Assembly who also graced the occasion urged the participating schools to take the NCCE activities seriously.

He pledged his commitment and support to any developmental activity in the Municipality.