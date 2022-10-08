None of the initiatives to fight galamsey has worked; let’s try banning mining for a century – Dr. Agyarko

The Dean of the Institute of Local Government Studies, Dr. Fredrick Agyarko Oduro has proposed to government to consider banning mining for 100 years.

He argues that the ban is necessary because all other solutions put in place to fight illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey have failed to produce the expected result.

“The first step is let’s put a ban on mining, if it will take 100 years that is fine because none of the solutions has worked,” Dr. Fredrick Agyarko Oduro told TV3 in an interview on the Key Points programme.

He further asked, “even the so-called legal mining what have we achieved from it?”

Illegal mining in recent weeks has become topical after media reportage shed light on the continuous destruction it is causing to the country’s lands, forest reserves, and water bodies.

Last Wednesday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called a crunch meeting with the National House of Chiefs where he bemoaned the galamsey menace in the country.

At the meeting in Manhyia, he called on the chiefs to collaborate and help him win the fight against illegal mining.

“80 per cent of the lands in this country continue to be under your custody, much of it having been acquired through the blood and sacrifices of your ancestors. The reminder of 20 per cent which I hold in trust of the people of Ghana, derived from state acquisition from you. What this means is that ultimately, the welfare of the state of the lands is our joint responsibility, although by statute the minerals in the soil belong to the president in trust for the people.

“It is obvious that, if we are to win the fight, you and I have to take the lead to collaborate closely to do so. That is why I am here today,” President Akufo-Addo explained at the meeting.