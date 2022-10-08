Your fight against galamsey has failed; apologise to Ghanaians - Amaliba to Akufo-Addo

08.10.2022 LISTEN

Head of Legal Affairs of the opposition NDC, Abraham Amaliba has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s meeting with the National House of Chiefs as a useless one.

According to him, the meeting showed that the President is a pretender.

In his view, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must issue an apology to Ghanaians for failing in his fight against galamsey.

“The President is a pretender, he created the impression as if this is the first time he is hearing about these galamsey matters.

“The meeting at Manhyia was a useless closed-door meeting with the chiefs. The president has failed in one of his duties, he should apologize to the people that he intended well but he has been overwhelmed,” Abraham Amaliba who is a member of the opposition NDC told TV3 in an interview on Saturday.

Last Wednesday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo held a meeting with the National House of Chiefs on the galamsey menace in the country.

During his meeting, he appealed to the Chiefs to help him fight galamsey, insisting that they have a role to play as custodians of 80% of the lands in the country.

“80 per cent of the lands in this country continue to be under your custody, much of it having been acquired through the blood and sacrifices of your ancestors. The remainder of 20 per cent which I hold in trust of the people of Ghana, derived from state acquisition from you. What this means is that ultimately, the welfare of the state of the lands is our joint responsibility, although by statute the minerals in the soil belong to the president in trust for the people,” President Akufo-Addo said during his engagements with the chiefs.

Another meeting was held with the MMDCEs where the President warned that anyone found to be complicit in illegal mining activities will be dealt with according to the law with no mercy.