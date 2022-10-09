Afenyo-Markin urges ECOWAS Member States to pay taxes

Member States of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have been urged to meet their financial obligations to the Community.

The Leader of the Ghanaian delegation, the Deputy Majority Leader of Ghana's Parliament and the Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency, Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin, made this appeal during the opening of the 2022 Second Extraordinary Session of the Community Parliament, in Lomé, the Togolese capital.

He observed that financial contributions from Member States of the community levy, constitute the major source of financing for the Community.

“Unfortunately, we are witnessing a low rate of recovery of the Community tax, which has the immediate consequence of reducing the capacity of the ECOWAS in implementing its projects and programs, reducing the visibility of the Institutions to the citizens of the region, and slowing down the pace of economic integration”, he stressed.

Hon. Afenyo-Markin attributed the causes of low remittance of community levy by member states to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, low import inflow, the effect of Covid-19 on the global economy leading to recession among other factors.

Speaking with Journalists at the Extra-Ordinary session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Lome, Togo, a cross-section of Parliamentarians from different countries also blamed the development on negligence on the part of some member states.

Leader of the Ghanaian delegation, added “the pandemic came in and interrupted countries economic plans. I feel that is the reason why some of them have not been able to pay, no matter what, they have to pay, if they have problems, they have to come to us, they have to come and let ECOWAS know the problem, they put the Act together, they sign it and I believe that they will pay."

He calls for a technology to ensure that ECOWAS and other institutions receive payment directly from the Member States' ports.

That according to him, will be one way of resolving the issue of non-remittance of community levy.

“There will be no excuses as to what the Member States have collected and refused or delayed. It is these levies that are used for capacity building, for all activities, for stability and for work to progress, and also for salaries of workers. Our community institutions depend on this levy, that is our only source of income and funding for our activities as a Sub-Region. For me, it is a key thing that must be considered", he emphasized.