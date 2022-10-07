UEW final-year students to protest again; boycott exams over unresolved GPA issues 

Final year students of the University of Education Winneba (UEW) are agitating over management’s failure to resolve concerns about their cumulative Grade Point Average (GPA).

Authorities of the school had given an October 7, 2022 ultimatum to settle the outstanding issues but still not be able to do so.

Students on the Southern campus of the university on Friday protested express their outburst.

They have therefore threatened to stage another demonstration on Monday, October 10, 2022 to have their concerns addressed.

In addition, the agitated students say they will not partake in an exams scheduled for them next week.

“What they are doing is just to frustrate us. They are telling us to write a re-sit on Monday. We are not going to write the exams. If things are not done in order, we will retaliate,” one of the affected spoke to Citi News on condition of anonymity.

Students have been complaining that the school had not been updating their GPA records

The agitation came with the students expected to graduate in the next few weeks.

The school is also setting up a help centre to receive complaints.

