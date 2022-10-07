Ukraine Foreign Minister visits Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in Accra.

Mr Kuleba, who is on a 10-day African tour, visited the Ghanaian minister on Thursday, 6 October 2022.

Both ministers discussed issues of common interest aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between their two countries, including education, oil and gas, trade, petrochemicals and security among others.

There was a business forum between the Ghanaian business community and the Ukrainian business community who were part of the delegation travelling with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

Also, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister delivered a special message to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy