A/R: Mpatasie JHS assistant headmaster dies after falling into galamsey pit

Akwasi Anane, an assistant headmaster of Mpatasie D/A Junior High School in the Amansie South District in the Ashanti Region has been confirmed dead after an incident at a mining site.

According to the information gathered, the trained teacher also has a mining concession and has been engaging in mining.

On Tuesday, October 4, the assistant headmaster of Mpatasie D/A Junior High School went to work on his mining concession in the evening.

Unfortunately, the 47-year-old old fell into one of the mining pits and lost his life.

Speaking to Asaase Radio, the district coordinator for the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for Amansie South, Edward Oduro Nsiah disclosed that the incident happened because the assistant headmaster could not see well while mining during the night.

He explained, “He [Akwasi Anane] is a teacher and as well he is also doing the mining. He himself has a concession so actually, he is in charge of that site. He went to the site to as usual do the galamsey. In the process since it was night, he couldn’t see that there was a crack in the pit. So he was standing on top of it. He came down into the pit [and died].”

The body has since been retrieved and deposited at the morgue for preservation.