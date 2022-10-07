Arrest, prosecute galamsey kingpins irrespective of their status – Ogyeahoho to Dampare

The National House of Chiefs has asked the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to arrest and prosecute all persons indulging in illegal mining in the country.

According to the chiefs, illegal mining, popularly known as 'galamsey', is destroying river bodies and causing extensive damage to the environment.

In the face of this frightening threat which is starring the citizenry in the face, the chiefs also called on the security agencies to help fight against illegal mining.

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi, who was speaking on behalf of the House yesterday, said “Apply the appropriate sanctions to illegal miners irrespective of their status in society.”

He also suggested that political affiliation and all other considerations should be disregarded when illegal miners are caught and being dealt with by security agencies and other major stakeholders.

He made the appeal Wednesday in Kumasi when President Akufo-Addo addressed the members of the National House of Chiefs.

According to the President of the National House of Chiefs, some traditional leaders in the country were not comfortable with the rate at which illegal mining activities were causing massive destruction to the environment.

Ogyeahoho Gyebi observed that illegal mining was virtually affecting everything in the country now, including the human resource base, therefore, the strongest need for a bold action to be taken about galamsey.

“Aside adversely affecting the rivers, water bodies and the environment in general, illegal mining is also the leading cause of school dropouts, especially in the mining areas in the country,” he told the President.

The National House of Chiefs president reiterated that the security agencies should attach seriousness in the fight against illegal mining and also make sure that all offenders were dealt with by the laws of the land.

According to him, the traditional leaders in the country, especially members of the National House of Chiefs were strongly in support of the president to once-and-for-all deal with the illegal mining menace.

IMF Deal

Ogyeahoho also urged the President and his officials to negotiate effectively with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials so that the country would be given a better deal, which would revive the economy.

“Negotiate well and get a good deal for us during your negotiations with the IMF, to boost investors' confidence in the country once again,” he said, urging government to also settle outstanding allowances of members of the National House of Chiefs.

Accompanying the President to the House were Yaw Osafo Maafo, Senior Minister; Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor among others.

---DGN online