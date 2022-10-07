ModernGhana logo
07.10.2022

C/R: Mason drowns at Kasoa Opeikuma after going swimming in quarry pit

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The body of a young man has been retrieved from an abandoned quarry pit at Kasoa Opeikuma in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The man in his early 20s is said to have gone swimming after closing from work on Thursday.

Unfortunately, the man who has been identified as a mason met his untimely death as he drowned in the stagnant water in the pit.

After the drowning incident, a call was placed to the Ghana National Fire Service and NADMO for assistance to retrieve his body.

Officers later arrived on the scene and helped worried residents retrieve the body of the young mason.

His body was subsequently been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary while his family is yet to be located.

The police having been informed of the incident are urging residents to stay away from the pit and avoid using it as a swimming pool.

The Atiwa quarry pit has reportedly been a death trap for residents of Kasoa Opeikuma and its environs in recent times.

From the information gathered, four persons before this week’s incident have already lost their lives in the same pit.

