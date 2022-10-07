King James Foundation commissions two water system for deprived communities in Accra

Residents of Nanedo and Honi Adamora communities in the Domebre-Obom constituency within the Ga South Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana are all praising King James Foundation for assisting them with a mechanised borehole.

As part of their humanitarian gestures, the foundation Development Project committee with the support of the Assemblyman selected Nanedo and Honi Adamora as beneficiary communities for this mechanized borehole.

The foundation revealed that it has constructed 30 mechanized boreholes so far in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the leader of the King James Foundation, Apostle James Solomon Mensah, they are fulfilled to have made portable water accessible to about 30,000 inhabitants in communities including Nanedo and Honi Adamora communities.

“We are here, commissioning new water well for the communities. This is courtesy of the King James Foundation and our partners (Ghana West Africa medical mission Incorporation, Florida, U.S.A.). After these commissioning, we are looking forward to providing 20 new water systems, which consist of mechanised and hand pump boreholes for 20 new communities before this year ends," he said.

Mr. Isaac Awuku Yibor, opinion leader of the Nanedo community was at the commissioning of the mechanised borehole at Nanedo and Honi Adamora communities. He expressed his gratitude King James Foundation and its partners.

The water system has eliminated the trouble school and the surrounding community would have gone through in traveling long distances for unclean water, freeing up time for more productive activities like learning.

Surveys have shown that the primary challenge in getting water in the locality is that the ground has many “dry fractures”.

Madam Comfort, a resident of the Honi Adamora community said "we are happy that we will not drink ground water that we share with cattle. We do fall sick when we drink this water but now we too can boost to having potable water in our community; thank you King James Foundation. What we need now is a toilet facility which we will plead with you to come to our aid."