Wassa Essaman Assembly Member supports community self help projects

The Assembly Member for Wassa Essaman Electoral Area in the Wassa East District of the Western Region Hon. Amos Adjei has donated about 200 bags of cement worth Ghc15,000 to three communities within his jurisdiction to support community self-help-initiated projects.

The communities include Adukrom, Kakabo and Abetimasu.

According to the Assembly Member, the donation is to support the renovation of Kakabo school building, the construction of three-unit classroom block at Adukrom as well as the construction of teachers' quarters at Abetimasu.

Hon. Amos Adjei disclosed that the dilapidated educational infrastructure situation in the three schools motivated him to look for external support for the communities by using his office as the Assembly Member of the area to apply through the District Assembly and the Educational Directorate to GHACEM Foundation for the cement.

He further said the people managed to procure most of the needed materials for the project except cement which required huge capital to kick start the project.

Donating the cement, the Assembly Member urged the beneficiary communities to use the cement for the intended purpose, adding that other communities may also get the opportunity to benefit if the project is successfully completed.

Hon. Adjei praised the Chiefs and people of the beneficiary communities for putting their destiny in their own hands to initiate projects to support education and the future of their children.

Beneficiary communities were of full of praise and thanked the Assembly Member and GHACEM Foundation for the kind gesture.