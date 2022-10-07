Nkoranza: I'll bear all cost to renovate the vandalised Municipal Police Headquarters — Omanhene

07.10.2022 LISTEN

The Omanhene of Nkoranza Traditional Council Nana Kwame Baffoe IV has promised to bear all the costs to renovate the Municipal Police Headquarters and Bangalore’s in Nkoranza South to welcome the police back to the town.

In May this year, the youth in the town marched to the Police station in protest of Albert Donkor who had been confirmed dead following an intelligence-led operation by the security agency to bring to book some robbery suspects.

The clash between the Police and the youth of Nkoranza on Tuesday saw eight people wounded.

One of the people, unfortunately, lost his life.

Properties such as computers, chairs, and tables at the police headquarters were destroyed by the angry youth.

The Police administration subsequently withdrew all its officers from Nkoranza for safety.

Months on, the Omanhene of the area noted that they were excited to hear that the police are returning to their post.

"The police are our friends, and we must accept them as friends. I really know the work the police are doing for my territory, and I really appreciate it a lot. They are here to protect the lives of the citizens here and work hand to hand with them so, there is not need to fight or have unnecessary arguments with them.

"I have talked to my people and we are ready to welcome them home as one big family. In fact, we can’t wait to see them working again," he stated.

He commended the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for fulfilling their promise when he and his elders came pleading to them to bring back their officers to provide security in the area.