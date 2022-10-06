Shut down illegal mining companies, prosecute party members and military complicit in galamsey – NDC to Akufo-Addo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has charged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to show action if indeed he is committed to the fight against illegal mining, often referred to as galamsey.

At a press conference called by the largest opposition party on Thursday, October 6, National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi indicated that the NDC is not convinced the president can win the war against galamsey by using flowery words.

He told the press that if President Akufo-Addo wants to be taken serious on his pledge to fight the galamsey menace, he should begin by shutting down the operations of illegal mining companies including Akonta Mining Limited, a company which reportedly begins to Chairman Wontumi.

“We demand that all the so-called illegal mining companies like the Akonta Mining Limited which belongs to Chairman Wontumi and Heritage Imperial Mining Company which belongs to Mr. Donald Enstuah, a known financeer of the NPP who have invaded forest reserves without any mining leases or permits, must be closed down and prosecuted. The assets of these companies must be confiscated and their owners surcharged with costs of the destruction of those forest reserves,” Sammy Gyamfi told the press.

He further indicated that the NDC wants the President to ensure military personnel complicit in illegal mining are dealt with.

“We demand that all security personnel complicit in illegal mining activities should be made to face internal investigations and discharged from the various services to serve as deterrent to others,” the NDC National Communications Officer added.

The NDC is of the view that until President Akufo-Addo takes these actions, his renewed fight against “galamsey” will remain a mirage and he will be remembered by posterity as the President who promoted illegal