E-Levy: Gov’t determined to behave like a vampire to suck the economic blood of citizens – Martin Amidu

Former Ghana Attorney General of Ghana, Martin Amidu is asking government to explain to Ghanaians why Tanzania has been able to abolish levies imposed on digital transactions but the same cannot be done here.

According to Mr. Amidu, the government of Ghana has decided to behave like a vampire always eager to suck every drop of economic blood from its citizens.

In his view, that has been the reason why government is unwilling to abolish the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) although Ghana has more natural resources than Tanzania.

“Ghanaians deserve an explanation as to why Tanzanian Government is able to manage its economy by abolishing the levies imposed on digital transactions on its citizens with effect from 1 October 2022 while the Government of Ghana which boasts of more natural resources is still determined to behaving like a vampire sucking the economic blood of its citizens,” Martin Amidu has stressed in his latest epistle.

He further asks, “Is Tanzania on a different planet where the effects of Covid -19 pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine are absent? We need to know!”

Meanwhile, the former Special Prosecutor has warned that the worst of the hardships being experienced by Ghanaians at the moment is yet to come.

He foresees government hiding behind the current economic challenges that have necessitated talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to push down the throat of Ghanaians more hardships.

“We saw how against all odds the government bought its way to have its policies approved last year. This year, the International Monetary Fund is to be the excuse for Ghanaians being asked to tighten their belts while the political elite loosens theirs and feed fat on our sweat.

“We should not wait for the IMF to be used by the authors of our economic hardships to blackmail the nation and ram an austerity budget down our throats without any consultation for our inputs into and acceptance of the proposals. We have a duty to ask for transparency and accountability now. The 1992 Constitution gives us the right to do so and put Ghana First,” Lawyer Martin Amidu has indicated in his latest release.

Martin Amidu of the strong conviction that it is time for patriots and crusading civil society organizations to insist and demand transparency and accountability from government in the manner the negotiation with the IMF is being undertaken now.

He insists that the failure of Ghanaian patriots and civil society to speak up now will lead to grand extortion and corruption when the budget comes to be debated and approved both inside and outside Parliament.