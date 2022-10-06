Gov’t will hide behind IMF discussions to force more hardships down the throat of Ghanaians – Martin Amidu warns

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has warned that the worst of hardships are yet to be experienced by Ghanaians when Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presents the 2023 Budget to Parliament in November.

In another epistles, the former Attorney General has indicated that government is likely to hide behind its discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to inflict additional hardship on the citizenry.

“We saw how against all odds the government bought its way to have its policies approved last year. This year, the International Monetary Fund is to be the excuse for Ghanaians being asked to tighten their belts while the political elite loosens theirs and feed fat on our sweat.

“We should not wait for the IMF to be used by the authors of our economic hardships to blackmail the nation and ram an austerity budget down our throats without any consultation for our inputs into and acceptance of the proposals. We have a duty to ask for transparency and accountability now. The 1992 Constitution gives us the right to do so and put Ghana First,” Lawyer Martin Amidu has indicated in his latest release.

According to him, it is time for patriots and crusading civil society organizations insist and demand transparency and accountability from government in the manner the negotiation with the IMF is being undertaken now.

Lawyer Martin Amidu insists that the failure of Ghanaian patriots and civil society to speak up now will lead to grand extortion and corruption when the budget is debated and approved both inside and outside Parliament.

He adds that Ghanaians deserve an explanation as to why the Tanzanian Government is able to manage its economy by abolishing the levies imposed on digital transactions on its citizens on October 1, 2022, while the Government of Ghana which boasts of more natural resources is still behaving like a vampire sucking the economic blood of its citizens.