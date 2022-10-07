G2 Foundation commends Police for quick response to arrest man beating toddler

07.10.2022 LISTEN

G2 Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) has applauded the Ghana Police Service for their swift response to arrest the man seen in a viral video severely beating up a child of about two years of age.

The G2 Foundation, which focuses on the socioeconomic welfare of vulnerable women, children, orphans, widows and persons with disabilities, says the Police must take all the necessary steps to quickly process the man at the centre of this inhumane treatment meted out to the innocent child for court to serve as a deterrent to others.

Speaking to the media in Sunyani, Ms Gifty Nyarko, the CEO of G2 Foundation and also the Physical Development Planning Director at the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly, expressed utter shock over the incident.

“In fact, I am a bit relieved after hearing from the Police on Wednesday, I really appreciate their urgent response to get the man arrested," she stated.

Ms Nyarko appealed to Ghanaians to assist the Ghana Police Service with relevant information that could lead to the arrest of such persons to face the full rigorous of the law.

"I say ayekooooooo" to the Ghana Police Service, Child Right International, the Children Department under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and other bodies for the quick responses to this child abuse video seen on social media last Tuesday," Ms Nyarko said.

She condemned the act, saying “this cruel scene must be a thing of the past because under no circumstances should a child be punished in such an abusive manner.”

Viral video

The horrifying viral video on social media was sighted early this week, in which a male adult was subjecting a toddler to severe beatings under a tree.

He angrily whipped the poor child with a plant with multiple strips over 21 times while the person recording is heard saying in an Akan language that “wo be pra no oo”, which translates; “he (the child) will be injured.”

Both the person recording the act and those around did not make any effort to save the child but only looked on for the man to perpetrate the crime.

Undeterred by the boy’s pitchy cries, the suspect lifts the boy up and continues the beating. He whips the boy at least 21 times in the 1:18 minute video.

Ghc2,000 reward

Shortly after the video hit various social media platforms, the Ghana Police Service announced a Ghc 2,000.00 reward for anyone who could provide credible information leading to the arrest of the man in the said video.

According to the Police, every effort would be made to track down the man to face the full rigours of the law.

The Police appealed to the general public for information to help arrest the man for prosecution.