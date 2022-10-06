I’m disappointed Akufo-Addo hasn’t ordered IGP to go after Chairman Wontumi’s Akonta mining – Ken Ashigbey

Convener of the Media Coalition Against Galamsey, Mr. Ken Ashigbey has expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo’s meeting with Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) on Wednesday, October 5 on illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) menace.

During the meeting, the President in his address disclosed that DCE for Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region Mr. Yaw Danso has been summoned for his alleged involvement in illegal mining.

“Your colleague in Bosome Freho has been summoned by the minister for local government to come and answer [questions over the public accusations]. And depending on the quality of his response, we will decide what the future holds for him,” President Akufo-Addo said.

But reacting to the declaration from President Akufo-Addo, Mr. Ken Ashigbey said he was rather expecting to hear something on Akonta Mining’s illegal mining activities.

According to him, if the President is committed to the fight against galamsey, he should have used the opportunity to order the IGP to go after Akonta Mining, a company owned by the NPP Ashanti Regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

“The president missed a very big opportunity. You have a situation in which your minister for lands and natural resources, the man you’ve appointed to be in charge of this whole ministry tells you that Akonta Mining Limited is mining illegally in the Nimiri forest which is a sin against the minerals and mining act as amended and the Minerals Commission comes to confirm it that those documents that Akonta mining shared to the media purporting that they have a permit does not give them a claim to have a lease to mine in the Nimiri forest and then the president points out to a DCE who has been summoned by the minister and then this person who has been pointed out as engaging in an illegality who is the regional chairman of your party, who you go into the office of the registrar of companies is named as the shareholder, director, and beneficiary owner… involved in the illegal mining within the Nimiri forest.

“I would have thought the president would be telling us at that point he has ordered the IGP to arrest everybody behind Akonta mining and begin investigation and be prosecuted under the minerals and mining act as amended. So for me, that was my disappointment,” Ken Ashigbey disclosed in an interview with Class FM on Thursday.

Before his meeting with MMDCEs on Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo also had an engagement with the National House of Chiefs.

During the engagement, he appealed to chiefs to help him in the fight against galamsey.