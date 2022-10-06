Savannah Regional borders are well secured — Savannah Regional Minister

The Savannah Regional Security Council (REGSEC) is working to provide security for the Region by keeping the regional borders checked.

The Savannah Regional Minister, Mr Saeed Muhazu Jibril, announced this when the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, paid a working visit to the Region on Monday.

He stated that the Region is more vulnerable because it shares common borders with the Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso, both of which have seen violent extremist activities.

He said the Regional Security Council was doing a lot to maintain internal security, adding that the rate of highway robbery has declined and "efforts to bring everything under control is what myself and the security professionals are exploring.”

On education, the Regional Minister admitted that though the standards were falling, which was a concern to him, some measures had been put in place to address the situation.

The Regional Minister took Harriet Thompson through the tourism potentials of the region and added that the numerous sites needed some touch to make them more appealing to tourists.

"One of the biggest assets of the region is the availability of arable land for agricultural purposes, even though we are aware of what the British government is doing in this regard with special reference to the Babato Farms, the region is still opened and available for more of such investment opportunities,” he added.

On her part, the British High Commissioner noted that there was a need to experience Ghana outside of Accra and to take advantage of the opportunity to interact with stakeholders to get a better understanding of the people's concerns.

She promised to keep in touch with all stakeholders in the region on how to address many of their concerns.