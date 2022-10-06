Step down if you can't lead the fight against galamsey — Manasseh tells Akufo-Addo

Manasseh Azure Awuni, an investigative journalist and the editor-in-chief of the Fourth Estate news portal, has accused President H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo of paying lip service to the fight against illegal mining activities known as galamsey.

He said the President should resign if he is unable to issue a strong warning to his MMDCEs to stop engaging in galamsey.

Manasseh stated in a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 5 that the fight against galamsey goes beyond holding meetings and seminars.

According to him, the President must be bold enough to sack MMDCEs whose territories are still engaging in galamsey.

Read Manasseh’s writeup below:

THE JOKE AT MANHYIA TODAY

President Akufo-Addo met the National House of Chiefs at Manhyia today to discuss the fight against galamsey. I was happy I didn't see the Asantehene at that joke of a meeting, but they could have looked for a concert house for that meeting.

The chiefs have their own issues, but they should not be blamed for our inability to stop the illegal mining that is threatening our land and our survival. Even the stupidest person in Akufo-Addo's cabinet knows the solution to the galamsey problem.

The problem is that the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces is not serious about the fight. Who deploys the soldiers to supervise and guard illegal mining and licensed illegal mining activities? Who appoints the defence minister and the CDS? Who appoints the Regional Ministers and MMDCEs, who chair the regional and district security councils? If they are all failing why do we blame the chiefs? Does Akufo-Addo need permission from the chiefs to fire an appointee who is not doing his or her work?

If Akufo-Addo sends a message that any DCE or MCE who allows galamsey to happen in their district will be fired and prosecuted, it will stop next week. The MDEs and DCEs will save their jobs and stop the party executives from mining. They will expose the so-called big wigs behind the destructive concessions in the forests.

Our nation is dying and the jokes of seminars and meetings should stop. Is Akufo-Addo saying if the illegal miners were rebels, Ghana's security forces would watch them helplessly so that they kill us?

If he cannot lead the police, military and all the human resources under his command to stop galamsey, then he should step down as president.

NOTE: My attention has been drawn to the fact that the meeting was held in Manhyia, but not the palace. The correction has been effected.