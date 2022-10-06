Galamsey fight: Stop blaming the chiefs, Akufo-Addo is not serious — Manasseh

Manasseh Azure Awuni, an investigative journalist and the editor-in-chief of the Fourth Estate news portal is asking government officials and Ghanaians blaming the chiefs for the galamsey activities to put an end to it.

He said President Akufo-Addo has failed after promising to put his presidency on the line to fight the galamsey menace.

In a Facebook post sighted by Modernghana News, the journalist claimed that the "stupidest person in Akufo-Addo's cabinet knows the solution to the galamsey problem."

He said, “The chiefs have their own issues, but they should not be blamed for our inability to stop the illegal mining that is threatening our land and our survival. Even the stupidest person in Akufo-Addo's cabinet knows the solution to the galamsey problem.

“The problem is that the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces is not serious about the fight."

According to Manasseh, the soldiers allegedly were instructed by government appointees to guard illegal mining areas such as the Tano Nimiri forest in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western region.

Those government officials neck-deep in the galamsey activities, Manasseh wants the President to immediately sack and prosecute.

“Who deploys the soldiers to supervise and guard illegal mining and licensed illegal mining activities? Who appoints the defence minister and the CDS? Who appoints the Regional Ministers and MMDCEs, who chair the regional and district security councils? If they are all failing why do we blame the chiefs? Does Akufo-Addo need permission from the chiefs to fire an appointee who is not doing his or her work?” he quizzes.

Manasseh believes that, “If Akufo-Addo sends a message that any DCE or MCE who allows galamsey to happen in their district will be fired and prosecuted, it will stop next week. The MDEs and DCEs will save their jobs and stop the party executives from mining. They will expose the so-called big wigs behind the destructive concessions in the forests.”

The debate over illegal mining popularly known as galamsey has recently heated up.

This follows the re-arrest of Chinese Galamsey Kingpin, Aisha Huang and the recent documentary titled "Destruction for Gold" by Multimedia Journalist Erastus Asare Donkor which revealed the alarming rate of polluted river bodies caused by illegal mining.