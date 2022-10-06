Akonta mining Saga: How it's handled will determine the fate of galamsey fight — Kweku Baako

In the wake of the fight against galamsey, the activities of Akonta Mining Limited, which is owned by the Ashanti regional chairman of the ruling NPP in Tano-Nimiri forest in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western region have been heavily criticised.

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, believes government's posture towards recent mining issues will determine whether or not the galamsey fight will be fruitful.

The veteran journalist revealed on Accra-based Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' Morning Show that Akonta Mining does not have a lease to mine in the forest.

He indicated that the mining company's recent proposal to add the forest area to its concessions was yet to be approved by the Minerals Commission.

He stated, “this is a tough call, a really tough call, that again how this matter is handled would either enhance the integrity of the fight or diminish it.”

He continued “I have checked all the licences they hold from 2011, 2012 till date and it doesn't have one for forest reserve. But the last one which the company's application is pending, the one in August, it has not been approved but that is in the forest reserve.

He quizzed “so, what was the company doing there?...They had no business being in that particular place doing anything because, first of all, they haven't approved that licence.

"The issue is not that they have applied for a licence to go into a forest reserve. The issue is that you don't have a licence yet but the company is there. Why? What kind of impunity is that?”

Meanwhile, a statement from the Minerals Commission confirmed Mr. Baako's claim that the new proposal to include the forest area in Akonta Mining's concessions is yet to be deliberated upon.

“As indicated in the Ministry's Press Statement, dated 30th September 2022, Akonta Mining Ltd has a pending application dated 25th August 2022, for a Mining Lease over an area within the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve. That application has not been determined by the Minister, who is mandated by law, to grant or refuse such applications,” part of the statement shares.

It stressed, “and for the avoidance of any doubt, Akonta Mining Limited has NO mining lease, mineral right, and/or permit to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve, and steps are currently being undertaken to enforce the Minister's Directive issued on 30th September 2022."