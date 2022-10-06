National House of Chiefs demand outstanding monthly allowances of GH¢1,000 each

The National House of Chiefs has sent an urgent message to President Akufo-Addo's Administration to pay chiefs their outstanding quarterly allowances.

Chiefs receive a monthly allowance of GH¢1,000 each.

Speaking at a House of Chiefs' anti-galamsey engagement with President Akufo-Addo in Kumasi yesterday, President of the House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II said Chiefs are reeling under economic hardship and demand an increment in their travel and sitting allowances.

“We urgently appeal to your government to pay Nananoms outstanding quarterly allowances.”

“We also demand economic sitting and travelling allowances to reflect present-day economic conditions,” Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi said.

The allowance was last increased in 2017, from GH¢500.

By Citi Newsroom