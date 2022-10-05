I won’t shield you if you are found to be complicit in galamsey – Akufo-Addo warns MMDCEs

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, October 5, held a crunch meeting with Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) on the illegal mining (galamsey) menace in the country.

At the meeting in Kumasi, the President warned that he will not shield any MMDCE who will be found to be complicit in galamsey.

He argued that it will not make sense for him to be waging a war against illegal mining at the national level whiles his representatives at the local level fuel such activities.

“You are my representatives in each of your metropolis, municipality, and districts. You are the representatives of the President. It cannot be that the President at the national level is waging war against galamsey and you at the local level, my representatives are compromising that fight. That cannot work.

“I’m not here to threaten anybody but I want you to know that this is a struggle that I take very seriously. I will not be in the position to protect anybody against whom evidence is marshaled to show their complicity. I won’t do it,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo warned.

Before the meeting with the MMDCEs, the President also held an engagement with the National House of Chiefs at Manhyia.

He used the opportunity to call on the Chiefs who are custodians of 80% of the lands in the country to assist him in the fight against illegal mining.

On the part of the chiefs, they assured the President of their readiness to help to ensure that offenders are sanctioned regardless of their status.