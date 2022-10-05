DASA attends Tamale Technical University SRC week celebration launch

The Dagbon Students Association (DASA) chapter of the Tamale Technical University has this year attended the SRC week celebration launch of the University upon earlier decision to boycott the annual event.

In a statement, the Association which forms part of the Institution's decision making body said their participation in this year's launch added value and made the program more appealing.

“Led by Naa Nurudeen, we (DASA) stormed the event ground in a grand style and lighten up the ceremony to the admiration of onlookers, invited guest and the gathering”.

Chief Nurudeen further applauded the Entertainment Secretary of the Students' Representative Council (SRC) for his unique organizational style in the course of peace and all-inclusive.

Commenting on this year's week celebration, the Association said it's engaging and well patronized by the students, he charged the incoming SRC executives to make next year's launch more attractive.

We commend the SRC Entertainment Secretary, Dj Morrison for his maturity and leadership style in bringing finality to our impasse with the SRC.

He has demonstrated commitment to duty, togetherness and the welfare of the University.

In addition to the launch, contestants of 2020 'Face of TaTU' were unveiled to the student body, and we therefore encouraged them to put up their best. All of them being our sisters, we wish them the very best of luck in the coming days.

Meanwhile, some dignitaries who graced the event included our very own Professor Abdul Razak, Lawyer Rauf, chief security of the University, Dr. Anold Mashod etc.