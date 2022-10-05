[Photos] Amasaman MP tours flood areas in constituency

Akwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensa, Member of Parliament for the Amasaman constituency earlier this morning, toured some communities that have been flooded in the area.

Several communities including Afuaman, Ayikai Doblo, Catapor, Papaase, Kojo Ashong etc have all been hit by the recent rains causing destruction to properties and displacing families.

The MP empathised with the affected residents and urged government institutions, groups, individuals and organizations to come to their aid and find a lasting solution to the situation.

He promised to deliver some relief items tomorrow as he awaits some other items in the ensuing days.

In a related development, Hon. Afrifa visited Catapor, a community in the Dedeiman electoral area which floods whenever it rains allegedly due to the activities of quarry operators.

The MP met the operators as well as the Assembly member of the area. He requested a meeting with all quarry operators within the area, Assembly member and traditional leaders to sit, dialogue and find an amicable solution to the flooring situation in the coming week.

Watch images below: