Paramount Chief of Bunkpurugu commends Bawumia for his good works

The Paramount Chief of Bunkpurugu Traditional Area, Naba Alhaji Abuba Nasinmong, has commended the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for his "indefatigable leadership," and the recognition he has given to the people of Bunkpurugu and the north in general.

He urged the Vice President to focus on his good works and not be discouraged by the negative comments.

Welcoming Dr Bawumia, who is on a working visit to the north, to his Palace on Tuesday, the Bunkpurugu Naba, said, "I am excited having you present at my Palace, once again, to pay a courtesy call on me and my people in the Bunkpurugu Traditional Area. We are highly delighted to have you with us today, because of the recognition you have given us as a people in this part of our country.

"You are a true statesman and an astute modern politician who has efficiently aided the first gentleman of the Ghanaian State, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to maintain law and order, peace and tranquillity and implementing people-centred policies that have touched the life of every Ghanaian, especially in the Bunkpurugu - Nakpanduri District such as Free SHS policy, Planting for Food and Jobs, an extension of electricity and improvement on our roads."

The Vice President has been on a working tour of the northern part of the country since Sunday.

After touring the Northern Region on Sunday and Monday and paying courtesy calls to traditional leaders and inspecting ongoing government projects, the Vice took his tour to the North East Region on Tuesday.

The government’s construction of Agenda 111 District hospitals is among key projects the Vice President has been inspecting on his tour.