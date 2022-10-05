ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Paramount Chief of Bunkpurugu commends Bawumia for his good works

By Rex Mainoo Yeboah, ISD || contributor
Headlines Paramount Chief of Bunkpurugu commends Bawumia for his good works
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Paramount Chief of Bunkpurugu Traditional Area, Naba Alhaji Abuba Nasinmong, has commended the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for his "indefatigable leadership," and the recognition he has given to the people of Bunkpurugu and the north in general.

He urged the Vice President to focus on his good works and not be discouraged by the negative comments.

Welcoming Dr Bawumia, who is on a working visit to the north, to his Palace on Tuesday, the Bunkpurugu Naba, said, "I am excited having you present at my Palace, once again, to pay a courtesy call on me and my people in the Bunkpurugu Traditional Area. We are highly delighted to have you with us today, because of the recognition you have given us as a people in this part of our country.

"You are a true statesman and an astute modern politician who has efficiently aided the first gentleman of the Ghanaian State, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to maintain law and order, peace and tranquillity and implementing people-centred policies that have touched the life of every Ghanaian, especially in the Bunkpurugu - Nakpanduri District such as Free SHS policy, Planting for Food and Jobs, an extension of electricity and improvement on our roads."

The Vice President has been on a working tour of the northern part of the country since Sunday.

After touring the Northern Region on Sunday and Monday and paying courtesy calls to traditional leaders and inspecting ongoing government projects, the Vice took his tour to the North East Region on Tuesday.

The government’s construction of Agenda 111 District hospitals is among key projects the Vice President has been inspecting on his tour.

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Mahama addresses 500 CEO Summit in US, delivers lecture at Howard School Court Room
05.10.2022 | Headlines
Ghana needs another Compact III – Akufo-Addo appeals to MiDA/US Government
05.10.2022 | Headlines
We support your administration to sanction persons engaged in illegal mining – Chiefs assure Akufo-Addo
05.10.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES
body-container-line