05.10.2022 Social News

Power vending woes: We are currently working on stabilising Ashanti Region – ECG

05.10.2022 LISTEN

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced the resumption of full operationalisation of all 3rd party vending points.

“All 3rd Party Vending points are fully operational,” the power distributing company said in a statement issued on Wednesday, 5 October 2022.

According to the power distributing company, the metres, which were not stable including the Nuri and Clou metres, are now vending smoothly.

The ECG also assured that it is “currently working on stabilising those in the Ashanti Region and then activating the mobile App which has currently been deactivated.”

“We already have in place a Help Desk to assist these 3rd Party Vendors who are having challenges with the appropriate firewall and other information to enable them to send without any hitch.”

Power consumers across certain parts of the country have, for the past seven days, been unable to purchase power on their prepaid meters because of a technical challenge that affected ECG’s prepaid metering systems.

