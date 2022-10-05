Illegal miners are terrorists; deploy the military to deal with them – Sam George to gov’t

It’s about time government deploys the military to deal with illegal miners in forest reserves, this is according to Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George.

Speaking in an interview with GHOne TV, the parliamentarian bemoaned the destruction of the country’s forest reserves and water bodies through the activities of illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).

According to him, to flush illegal miners out of the various forest reserves, government must treat illegal miners as terrorists.

In his interview, Sam George further urged the government to prosecute Chairman Wontumi, owner of Akonta mining, and others of a mining firm for engaging in illegal mining.

“Deploy your military. Our military is not only for peacekeeping outside Ghana. This one Ghana needs peacekeepers. We need peacekeepers in Ghana.

“This is threatening our existence. This is biological warfare. You should call people like Wontumi an ecological terrorists because these are people terrorising our natural reserves, forest reserves, and water bodies. Call them out, and treat them as such. These are terrorists…Prosecute them,” Sam George stressed.

He continued, “Deploy our military, move them from their barracks and the basins, put them in there, and let’s have a national operation to clear our forest reserves, clear our water bodies, and then you can tell me you are committed to the fight.”

There is continuous pressure on government to prosecite Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

His Akonta Mining company has been accused of prospecting in the Nimri Tano forest reserve in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region without a license.