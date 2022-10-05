UTAG, 4 other teacher unions declare strike on October 13

The University Teacher Association of Ghana (UTAG), Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), Teachers & Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU), Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSAG), Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) have declared a strike action.

Their strike will take effect October 13, a statement they issued said.

“Following the Press Conference by UTAG, GAUA, SSA-UoG, and TEWU-GH with FUSSAG

in attendance on Wednesday, 28th September 2022 at the University of Professional Studies , Accra, the National Leadership of the four Labour Unions have had a series of engagements between some stakeholders of tertiary education in Ghana, including Vice Chancellors Ghana (VCG).

“Upon further deliberations among the National Leaders, we write to communicate that the

intended strike action of all labour unions in the public universities in Ghana takes effect from Thursday, 13th October 2022,” the unions said.

They added “This gives the employer and all stakeholders of tertiary education in Ghana one crucial week to reverse the directive that seeks to negatively compromise the Conditions of Service of University Workers.

“Meanwhile, the National Leadership of the Labour Unions in the public universities in Ghana entreat all members to stay calm and cooperate with Leadership as we navigate this trying moment.”

The Unions earlier gave the government up till today Wednesday, October 5 to restore their conditions of service as agreed earlier this year or they withdraw their services.

“ We know the language that easily sinks in their psyche , and we will speak it in one week if they fa il to heed to their own agreement with us,” the National President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Professor Solomon Nunoo, stated at a press conference on Wednesday, September 28.

They expressed their displeasure at the apparent unilateral decisions taken by government in varying their conditions of service.

They claim letters written to draw attention to the anomalies have not been responded to.

“ We wish to state that the Ministry of Finance, through GTEC, should ensure that the conditions subsequent to the support of staff welfare in extricating them from economic hostilities will not disadvantage them relativ e to the Conditions of Service of members of Labour Unions in Public Universities.

“We are by this Press Conference registering our displeasure on the directive and requesting that under no circumstance should Vice – Chancellors, through the ir Finance Directo rs, implement such by applying the Gh¢10.99 ex – pump approved rate ONLY to Fuel Allowance without considering Vehicle Maintenance and Off – Campus Allowances.

“Failure to address these essential concerns will result in the possible total withdrawal of our serv ices across all Public Universities in Ghana.”

A Labour Expert, Mr Austin Gamey urged the Government and the leadership of the unions to engage on the demands of the union.

He explained that the law states clearly that both parties, the employer (government) and the employee (UTAG) should meet to discuss issues concerning condition of service and reach an agreement.

If they are unable to reach an agreement then they have to seek assistance from a third party, the National Labour Commission (NLC), he added.

Speaking on the mid day news on TV3 Thursday September 29, Mr Gamey said “These are Professors, it is better government invite them. The law is very clear that they should engage.

“Once there is an agreement there is agreement. If there is no agreement then they have to look for a third party for assistance.”

—3news.com