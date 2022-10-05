We're not rejecting Ghana cocoa, we even need more — EU Ambassador

Ghanaian cocoa farmers, government officials and the entire nation started agitating after hearing that Ghanaian and Ivorian cocoa beans could be rejected under new European Union legislation.

A few days ago, Minister for Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah lamented this at a meeting in Brussels where delegates at the said meeting deliberated on how to keep Ghanaian cocoa and coffee relevant amidst the new EU LI.

"In Europe, there is new legislation that could soon make Ghanaian cocoa & coffee unexportable to many international markets. Earlier this week in Brussels, I chaired a 2-day forum on "the future of Ghanaian cocoa and coffee value chains in the face of this new EU legislation.

“The Ghana Embassy in Belgium under the leadership of Ambassador Sena Boateng has moved swiftly to bring this to the attention of the Government of Ghana. It has also commenced work on realigning Ghanaian and European interests in cocoa and coffee,” the Minister said in a tweet.

The Minister added, “Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire need to act quickly to secure the industry while meeting the interests of European markets else millions of households and our entire economies could be significantly affected soon."

The tweets conclude that “thankfully, this work has started. Our task is to see it through.”

But according to the EU Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaarly, Ghanaian cocoa and coffee will not be rejected by the new legislation.

Delivering a speech on behalf of the Ambassador, H.E Irchad Razaarly at the Orange Cocoa Day in Accra, the Director at the EU Office in Ghana, Celine Madsen Prud’homme, said cocoa and coffee from Ghana meet the union’s requirements.

“As my ambassador said earlier, there will be no ban. All countries considered high risk will be able to continue selling their products in the EU market provided producers can demonstrate that products are legal and free from deforestation.

“There is no ban on Ghana’s cocoa. On the contrary, we want more of Ghana’s cocoa, and we are in support of Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire amongst all of the producers who meet these requirements,” she said.

Speaking further, Miss Celine asserted that the regulation will rather seek to improve the quality of cocoa products from the two leading world producers of cocoa, Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire.

“On the contrary, we want more. The EU regulation would be used as an opportunity to improve the quality of cocoa from Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire. And we are helping these two countries to meet sustainability expectations,” the European Union affirmed.