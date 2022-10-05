Galamsey menace: Akufo-Addo holds crunch meeting with National House of Chiefs; MMDCEs today

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to hold a meeting with the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi, Ashanti Region today, October 5, 2022.

The meeting which will also have various MMDCEs in attendance is about the illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) activities in the country.

Galamsey continues to cause havoc in the country as media reports have revealed the destruction not only land but forest reserves and water bodies.

Amid pressure on the presidency to act fast, President Akufo-Addo has called a meeting with the National House of Chiefs and MMDCEs to be held this morning at Manhyia.

“Tomorrow, I will be meeting the National House of Chiefs and MMDCEs on the Galamsey Menace in Kumasi,” a post on the Twitter page of President Akufo-Addo said on Tuesday.

Today’s meeting on galamsey menace in the country will start at 10:00am.