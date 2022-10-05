Weija floods chase residents out of own homes

Hundreds of residents and homeowners at Weija and surrounding communities in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have fled their homes due to heavy flooding.

The waist-deep floods are a result of the spillage of excess water from the Weija dam.

Several homes got submerged by the floods on Tuesday, 4 October 2022 following the opening of the floodgates.

Apart from Weija, the flood-hit areas include Ashalaja, Oblogo and Tetegu and places in-between.

Affected residents were seen fleeing their own homes with their luggage and whatever they could salvage.

Soldiers from the Ghana Armed Forces have also been helping with rescue efforts in canoes.

Also, personnel from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and authorities from the municipal assembly are on the ground offering whatever assistance and logistics they could marshal, to the affected victims.

Source: ClassFMonline.com