Jogobu Limited holds seminar on Radio Frequency Identification

04.10.2022 LISTEN

Africa’s leading innovative business solution provider in digitisation, Jogobu Ltd, has launched a Seminar at Tomriek Hotel in Accra on its Radio Frequency Identification (RFID).

RFID is the collective name for smart technologies that use radio waves to automatically identify people or objects.

The technology is used in warehouses, stores, at events, and offices where tags with RFID chips are stuck on products/assets to track, monitor or prevent theft. It also considers stock management, access control and payment methods.

Any institution looking for a partner to help you with RFID implementation can contact Jogobu for assistance.

Jogobu has the knowledge, equipment, and readers in-house to completely deploy and integrate into your existing ERP system.

Jogobu is RFID Specialist and Zebra Technology's long-serving partner in the sub-Saharan Africa region.

According to Jogobu General Manager Jennifer Bengle Bugri, the company is excited about its partnership with Zebra Technology.

“It is our privilege to partner with Zebra Technology, the world leader in RFID equipment manufacturing,” she indicated at the seminar.

RFID chips and how they work

An RFID chip is always placed in a carrier (for example a card, label, or smartphone). Both the RFID chip and an antenna are integrated in this carrier. The microprocessor chip contains a memory, a processor (CPU), and contacts for the antenna. This antenna makes it possible to perform an action without contact.

The RFID chip does not have its own energy source but is activated by the electromagnetic field of an RFID reader. At that moment, the reader reads the chip and approves or rejects an action, such as a payment or access control, in a fraction of a second.

In most cases, this identification works via a unique code on an RFID chip that is linked to a database. Information is exchanged via the antenna of the chip with the RFID reader that is in contact with the database. In this way, the computer system knows within a millisecond what action to take (grant access, debit balance, etc.).

The solution enables the complete transparency and auditability of all accesses and changes to documents, supporting corporate and regulatory compliance directives. Frequent uses include contract negotiations, collecting data and writing up quarterly reports, and any other communication that contains confidential information.

“Zebra’s customers use Jogobu Solution to fulfill key risk management and compliance requirements. The solution is ideal in any situation where visibility and traceability of assets & inventory in real-time is necessary,” Jennifer Bengle Bugri, General Manager of Jogobu Ltd indicated.

More about Jogobu Ltd

Jogobu Company Limited develops, markets, and supports all kinds of smart applications, using the latest technologies to provide practical, user-friendly solutions for multinationals, medium-sized businesses, home-office entrepreneurs, professionals, middle managers, and executives.

The company is a privately-owned corporation and is currently in the process of opening offices in different countries to cover new emerging markets. The company's office is located at Walnut Street, East Legon in Accra, Ghana.